Money Managers Are Starting To Heed Activists' Calls To Divest From Fossil Fuels

Rakhi Kumar cares about climate change, but she's not an activist. She's an accountant, by training — focused on cold, hard numbers.

These days, Kumar is the head of environmental, social and governance investments at State Street Global Advisers in Boston, a firm that manages more than $3 trillion. And the numbers tell her fossil fuel investments simply aren't as promising as they once were.

"It's about protests on the streets, it's about kids leaving their classrooms, it's about the hurricanes — all of that," Kumar said.

Hundreds of students and alumni protested investments in fossil fuels during the Harvard-Yale football game on Nov. 23, 2019. (Courtesy of Fossil Fuel Divest Harvard).

For decades, environmentalists have warned that climate change endangers the planet. Now, some asset managers see a threat to the bottom line.

Kumar notes that severe weather events can disrupt business. And she sees young protesters as the most vocal members of an entire generation of consumers — consumers who want to buy things that are better for the planet.

"We raised the question of people wanting to buy electric vehicles," Kumar said, "and one of the oil companies told me that, 'Oh, you know, that's only 20% to 30% of our demand, coming from cars.' I just looked at them, and I said, 'Well, if any other sector had told me that 20% to 30% percent of the demand was at risk, it would be of concern.'"

State Street isn't the only money manager that's concerned. BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, recently told clients that environmental sustainability will be a key factor in investment decisions, going forward.

"I have not done this with the idea of focusing on any activist groups or any other voice," BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink explained on NPR's All Things Considered. "We are a voice to the investors. Our job is to be speaking on behalf of our investors. And I wrote this letter not as an environmentalist. I wrote this letter as a capitalist."

In other words, it isn't so much about going green as it is about making green — as in money. Lately, there have been better ways to do that than in the S&P 500's energy sector, which is made up of fossil fuel giants like Exxon Mobil and Halliburton.

It's yielded the worst return of the index's 11 business sectors in back-to-back years.

"If a fiduciary's main goal is to maximize the returns, then why are they still holding on to these investments?" said Randi Mail, political director of the MassDivest Coalition. The group encourages asset managers, like Boston-based Liberty Mutual, to dump fossil fuels from their portfolios.