Bostonomix
Support the news
Boston Federal Reserve President Says Slow Response To Virus Set U.S. Economy Back
Fears about the new coronavirus are upending lives across the U.S., and now they're taking aim at the economy.
As businesses shut down across the country and Wall Street reels, the Federal Reserve Bank is taking action to try and prevent another deep recession.
Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk about the Fed's latest moves and gives his take on both country-wide and local economic struggles.
This segment aired on March 18, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
Khari Thompson Field Producer, Morning Edition
Khari Thompson is the field producer for WBUR's Morning Edition.
+Join the discussion
Support the news