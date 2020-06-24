A new executive order from the Trump administration will cut down the number of work visas granted to foreign employees through the end of this year.

The suspension of H-1B visas for skilled professionals could especially hurt the local economy, says Chris Anderson, president of the Massachusetts High Tech Council.

"The president's decision to extend limitations does not help support a sustained economy recovery, especially here, where we have such a tech-heavy presence," Anderson said.

Jeff Goldman, who runs the Cambridge-based law firm Jeff Goldman Immigration, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to talk more about this.