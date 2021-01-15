Bostonomix Bostonomix

Boston Fed. Reserve President Says Economic Recovery Is On The Horizon
January 15, 2021
The U.S. faces a challenging economic recovery in 2021, even as coronavirus vaccines offer hope for the future.

Many experts warn the economy will take time to ramp up again as the vaccines continue to roll out, but the president of the Federal Reserve of Boston says he can see better days on the horizon.

Eric Rosengren joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about the economic outlook.

