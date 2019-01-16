Support the news

Boston Children's Hospital Launches Campaign To Promote HelpSteps App04:39
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 16, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Boston Children's Hospital aims to bring access to health care and social services to the fingertips of one million consumers in Massachusetts each year through a new app called HelpSteps.

Dr. Eric Fleegler, a pediatric physician at Boston Children's Hospital and creator of the HelpSteps app, joined Morning Edition ahead of the launch Wednesday of a campaign by the hospital to promote the app.

This segment aired on January 16, 2019.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news