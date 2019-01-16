CommonHealth
Boston Children's Hospital Launches Campaign To Promote HelpSteps App04:39Play
Boston Children's Hospital aims to bring access to health care and social services to the fingertips of one million consumers in Massachusetts each year through a new app called HelpSteps.
Dr. Eric Fleegler, a pediatric physician at Boston Children's Hospital and creator of the HelpSteps app, joined Morning Edition ahead of the launch Wednesday of a campaign by the hospital to promote the app.
This segment aired on January 16, 2019.
