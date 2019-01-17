CommonHealth
Support the news
Abortion Rights Advocates Push For Change In Parental Notification Law03:51Play
In Massachusetts, a pregnant minor who wants to get an abortion needs a parent's permission — one law abortion rights advocates are pushing to change this year.
WBUR's Miriam Wasser reports for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on January 17, 2019.
Miriam Wasser Freelance Reporter, Commonhealth
Miriam Wasser is a freelance reporter and producer for WBUR.
+Join the discussion
Support the news