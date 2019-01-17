CommonHealth
A doctor's life exacts a heavy toll, and no physician is immune to it.
New research out of Harvard is drawing attention to country-wide increases in physician burnout, which the paper calls a dire public health crisis.
To talk more about the study, Dr. Ashish Jha, an author on the study and the dean of Global Strategy at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, spoke with Morning Edition.
This segment aired on January 17, 2019.
