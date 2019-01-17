Support the news

Harvard Study: More Doctors Suffering Each Year from Professional Burnout05:33
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 17, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

A doctor's life exacts a heavy toll, and no physician is immune to it.

New research out of Harvard is drawing attention to country-wide increases in physician burnout, which the paper calls a dire public health crisis.

To talk more about the study, Dr. Ashish Jha, an author on the study and the dean of Global Strategy at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, spoke with Morning Edition.

This segment aired on January 17, 2019.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news