Study: For Patients With Serious Illnesses, A Difficult Conversation Early On May Reduce Anxiety04:58Play
A new study out of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute finds that patients with life-threatening illnesses who have frank conversations with their doctors earlier report less emotional stress. WBUR's Jack Lepiarz speaks with Dr. Susan Block, one of the study's researchers, about the findings on All Things Considered.
This segment aired on March 14, 2019.
Jack Lepiarz Reporter and Anchor
Jack Lepiarz is a reporter and anchor at WBUR.
