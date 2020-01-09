The Case For Sending Drug Users Home With PICC Lines

Two mornings a week, Arthur Jackson clears space on half of his cream-colored sofa and waits for A knock at his front door. He leaves a few rolls of tape and some gauze.

“This is Brenda’s desk,” Jackson says with a chuckle.

Brenda Mastricola, Jackson’s visiting nurse, takes his blood pressure and changes the bandages on Jackson’s right foot. His big toe was amputated in November. An infection, osteomyelitis, destroyed the bone.

Jackson is on penicillin to stop the infection. He came home from the hospital wearing a small pump. It delivers a steady dose of penicillin via a PICC line, a sort of flexible IV, inserted into Jackson’s chest.

“This all looks good,” Mastricola tells Jackson as she checks to make sure the line is clean and in place. “You don’t need me.”

Brenda Mastricola checks on the PICC line through which Arthur Jackson, a former drug user, is receiving penicillin to treat a bone infection. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Finishing IV antibiotic treatment at home has become standard protocol for patients like Jackson with a serious bacterial infection. Except that Jackson, who is 69, was addicted to heroin for 40 years. Sending someone with a history of injection drug use home with an open line into a major vein is just not done in the U.S., except at a handful of hospitals. Brigham and Women’s is now one of them.

Mapping A Path To Safe At-Home Treatment

A small team of Brigham doctors and nurses started planning this very unusual option shortly after opening a walk-in clinic for patients seeking treatment for a substance use disorder. Dr. Christin Price, the Bridge Clinic’s program administrative director, says virtually every patient who injects drugs develops some kind of infection. It’s difficult to avoid injecting bacteria into the bloodstream.

“Every time someone uses injection drugs they’re putting themselves at risk for a very complicated infection,” Price says.

A study out of North Carolina found a 12-fold increase in endocarditis, a heart infection, within one decade. But treatment options for patients with a history of drug use are limited. Some skilled nursing facilities, home care agencies and antibiotic infusion companies won’t work with these patients once they’re released from a hospital. And Price says some of her patients aren’t willing to remain in a medical setting for weeks on end, just to finish a round of IV antibiotics.

“They kind of get stir crazy. You can imagine it’s almost like being held captive for six weeks, especially when you’re feeling fine now because the infection is clearing,” Price says. “A huge problem is that some of them can’t last and so they leave before the six weeks are over.”

Christin Price runs the Bridge Clinic at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Patients who don't complete their course of antibiotics could end up with a repeat infection and another trip to the hospital.

Doctors and nurses affiliated with the Bridge clinic wondered if there wasn’t a way to send patients with a history of drug use home — safely. They mapped three requirements. First, patients would have be on an addiction treatment medication, or be willing to start one. Second, patients would have to check in weekly at the Bridge clinic. And third, patients would need to have stable housing shared with a sober friend or loved one.

Price and colleagues began months of discussions with heart, bone and joint specialists, surgeons and nurses who would need to buy-in, so their patients could participate.

“A lot of people did sort of look aghast,” Price says. “It was just their policy that people with a history of injection drug use would not go home.”

When Dr. Daniel Solomon encountered those looks, he says he’d remind colleagues “that the alternatives aren’t that good either.” Solomon says holding patients is hard on both them and providers. And if patients want to use drugs they’ll find a way to do it in a hospital bed.

In the spring of 2018, Price and Solomon and others enrolled a few patients, then a few more, admittedly cherry-picking those who wanted to be in treatment and who had a sober, stable home.

‘I’m Not Going Back’

Arthur Jackson says there shouldn’t have been any question that he met the first and second requirements. He’d been on methadone for 10 years, used heroin again, then switched to Suboxone, a version of buprenorphine that he’s been taking for two years. In fact, Jackson says he was insulted when one of the doctors presented the home treatment option to him but said she was worried the PICC line might entice him to inject heroin.

“Stop right there,” Jackson recalls telling the nurse. “When it comes to my recovery, I'm serious because I’ve done so much to lick this this thing.”

Not that Jackson didn’t consider it.

“First thing I thought was, ‘Oh, I could “inject heroin in here easily,’ ”Jackson says. “But I dismissed that thought because I’m not going back.”

Back to winters on the streets and living from one heroin fix to the next. Other Bridge patients scoff at the PICC line concerns.

“Everyone makes such a big deal about this PICC line,” says Stephen Connolly, 36, who went home with the open port last year to treat endocarditis. “If I want to get high, I know how to do it. I’m not going to mess around with a PICC.”

Stephen Connolly checks in with Dr. Daniel Solomon after completing home-based IV antibiotic treatment for endocarditis. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

Connolly says he came to the Brigham focused on his heart, ignoring his other disease: addiction. Connolly says he was surprised when every doctor he saw, even his cardiologist, wanted to talk about addiction.

“I’m like, ‘listen dude, my heart’s falling apart here, so let’s hold up with the drug talk,” Connolly recalls. He assured the cardiologist he had his addiction under control.

“Obviously I didn’t, but my mind tells me that. It’s just crazy.”

Connolly finished his antibiotic treatment with family in Abington. Jackson is back at his studio apartment in Roxbury. He lives alone, but persuaded doctors he’d be better off there so he could visit his 93-year-old mother daily, feed his cat and tank of tropical fish and attend his regular Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

“I guess the best way to put it is, I have a life and I need to get back to it,” he says.