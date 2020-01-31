Support the news

As Deaths Rise, The Urgent Search For Medications To Treat Meth

January 31, 2020
There’s growing concern about meth and cocaine in the drug overdose crisis. Numbers just out from the CDC show deaths linked to these stimulants are rising fast while deaths from opioids decline.

And unlike opioids, there are no approved treatment medications. WBUR's Martha Bebinger has more on desperate steps patients are taking while they wait for meth treatment options.

