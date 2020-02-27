Don't panic, but do preapre.

That's the advice from Boston-area public health experts, in reaction to word that the new coronavirus is expected to spread in the U.S.

Public health officials say the risk here in Massachusetts remains low — only one confirmed case so far, and that person is recovering.

Still, WBUR's Carey Goldberg has been looking into how to get ready in case that changes. She joined Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to share what she's heard from area health officials.