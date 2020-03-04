CommonHealth
Support the news
Over 600 Mass. Residents Have Self-Quarantined For Possible Coronavirus. Here's What That Entails
Public health officials estimate more than 600 residents of Massachusetts have stayed in their homes to close themselves off from the public in the past two weeks.
It's a precaution some people are taking in case they're infected with the new coronavirus.
WBUR's Carey Goldberg looks at what's required to self-quarantine.
This segment aired on March 4, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
Carey Goldberg Editor, CommonHealth
Carey Goldberg is the editor of WBUR's CommonHealth section.
+Join the discussion
Support the news