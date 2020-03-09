The number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts is climbing. The total shot up to more than two dozen over the weekend.

The state now has one confirmed case and 27 presumptive cases waiting for confirmation from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New Hampshire and other New England states also reported new cases over the weekend.

Dr. Helen Boucher, the chief of geographic medicines and infectious disease at Tufts Medical Center, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to help put the numbers in perspective.