A Coronavirus Expert On Gov. Baker's New Emergency Measures

Gov. Charlie Baker is taking drastic steps to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in Massachusetts. On Sunday, the governor banned all gatherings of more than 25 people, forbade dining in restaurants and bars for three weeks and closed all schools starting Tuesday until April 7.

The governor's announcement comes as 164 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Massachusetts — a number that is expected to climb as testing ramps up.

To discuss these developments, we're now joined by Dr. Davidson Hamer, a professor of global health and medicine at the Boston University School of Public Health and School of Medicine.