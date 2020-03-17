It looks to be a relatively quiet St. Patrick's Day in Boston. Most of the city's restaurants and bars are effectively shut down, gatherings of more than 25 people are banned, and thousands of people are working from home, all as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Nadia Abuelezam, an infectious disease expert and assistant professor of nursing at the Boston College Connell School of Nursing, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss the latest developments in the pandemic and how it's affecting Boston's communities.