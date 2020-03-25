Take a step back from the breakneck COVID-19 news cycle and it doesn't take much to wonder: How long is this pandemic going to last and ultimately, what can be done to stop it?

To better-understand the long-term outlook for the novel coronavirus — and the trade-offs inherent in our current social-distancing strategy, WBUR spoke with Michael Mina, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Harvard specializing in immunology and infectious diseases.

Mina’s research focuses on the life-history of infectious pathogens, and he begins with the concept of “herd immunity".