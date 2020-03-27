Boston Doctor's Up-Close View Of COVID-19: It Can Get Bad Fast, Last Long, And Hit The Young

Dr. Molly Hayes is quickly coming to know personally some of the key hallmarks of COVID-19: It can turn severe fast. When it does, patients often need a ventilator for more than a week. And it’s not only older people who get seriously ill.

"I think what we're seeing in Boston is that it's actually younger people who are getting sick," said Hayes, a lung specialist who directs the medical intensive care unit at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. "The reports from other countries were that this was happening mostly to older people who had illnesses to begin with. But we are seeing in Boston that this is happening to younger people who don't really have any predisposing illnesses like cardiac disease or cancers."

As coronavirus cases in Massachusetts increase, the hospital chain Beth Israel Lahey Health is carrying one of the heavier loads of inpatient care. As of Thursday it reported more than 300 patients with confirmed or presumed coronavirus, including 56 in intensive care.

A central danger in COVID-9 is that a patient’s lungs get so badly damaged that they can’t function well, a syndrome called Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome that also occurs in flu and other illnesses.

When patients can’t breathe on their own anymore, they need mechanical help from a machine called a ventilator or a respirator, "and what we're actually seeing is that patients are so sick that they need to be on respirators for a week or more," Hayes said.

That’s long — ideally patients get better enough to breathe on their own in a day or two, but COVID-19 patients often need intensive care beds for much longer.