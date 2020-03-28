Support the news

Resiliency Expert: 'This Is A Pearl Harbor Moment'

March 28, 2020
The coronavirus pandemic is a Pearl Harbor moment for our nation — requiring a full-throttle response from the federal and local governments.

It also calls for personal sacrifice and for communities to come together.

That's according to Stephen Flynn, founding director of the Global Resilience Institute and professor at Northeastern University. He's also a professor of political science.

This segment aired on March 28, 2020. Audio will be available soon.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

