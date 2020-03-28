Resiliency Expert: 'This Is A Pearl Harbor Moment'

The coronavirus pandemic is a Pearl Harbor moment for our nation — requiring a full-throttle response from the federal and local governments.

It also calls for personal sacrifice and for communities to come together.

That's according to Stephen Flynn, founding director of the Global Resilience Institute and professor at Northeastern University. He's also a professor of political science.

Learn more about Flynn's theory of pandemic management and best practices for thriving amidst the COVID-19 outbreak here.