Northeastern Epidemic Researcher Puts White House COVID-19 Death Projections In Context
The White House on Tuesday cited a grim model projecting 100,000 or more people across the United States could die in the coronavirus pandemic.
Sam Scarpino, a professor of network science who heads up Northeastern University’s Emergent Epidemics Lab, models coronavirus outbreaks around the world to better inform the game plan for Massachusetts. He spoke to WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes about his predictions.
This segment aired on April 1, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
