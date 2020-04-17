CommonHealth
As doctors and nurses at Massachusetts General Hospital continue caring for patients during the coronavirus pandemic, the hospital's cleaning staff works around the clock to disinfect hallways and surfaces during the coronavirus outbreak.
Awilda Lalande, an evening operations manager working with Mass. General's Environmental Services Department, sat down with WBUR's Khari Thompson to talk about how she helps keep medical staff and patients safe from the coronavirus while navigating the challenges of the pandemic.
This segment aired on April 17, 2020.
