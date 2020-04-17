CommonHealth CommonHealth

Mass. General Hospital Manager Work to Keep Staff And Patients Safe From Coronavirus02:17
April 17, 2020
A staff of about 200 janitors cleans Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston (pictured below) multiple times a day during the coronavirus outbreak.(Michael Dwyer/AP)
As doctors and nurses at Massachusetts General Hospital continue caring for patients during the coronavirus pandemic, the hospital's cleaning staff works around the clock to disinfect hallways and surfaces during the coronavirus outbreak.

Awilda Lalande, an evening operations manager working with Mass. General's Environmental Services Department, sat down with WBUR's Khari Thompson to talk about how she helps keep medical staff and patients safe from the coronavirus while navigating the challenges of the pandemic.

This segment aired on April 17, 2020.

Khari Thompson Twitter Field Producer, Morning Edition
Khari Thompson is the field producer for WBUR's Morning Edition.

