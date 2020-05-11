Mass. Hit A Plateau In New Virus Cases Last Week, But Numbers Still Raise Concern

Last week, Massachusetts hit a plateau in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19.

But the numbers are still concerning: In the past seven days, new daily infections have averaged well over 1,000, and nearly 5,000 people in the state have died from the disease.

Dr. David Hamer is a professor of global health and medicine at Boston University and an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center. He joined WBUR's Morning Edition for a weekly update on the state of the epidemic in Massachusetts.