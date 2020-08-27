CommonHealth
Economist Uses Data-Driven Approach To Advise Parents About Risks Of COVID-19
With schools reopening and the coronavirus pandemic surges in some Massachusetts cities, parents face difficult choices about how to keep their children safe.
Should they send their children back to school or should they continue navigating remote learning?
Emily Oster, a professor of economics at Brown University, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss how relying on data can help parents — including herself — make informed decisions during the pandemic.
This segment aired on August 27, 2020. Audio will be available soon.
