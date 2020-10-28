A new wave of the coronavirus may be hitting Massachusetts, just in time for the holidays.

Data from the Department of Public Health show daily positive cases at their highest since the first surge in May, including a rise in positive tests among young people.

Gov. Charlie Baker warns things could get even worse in the winter.

To talk more about the latest coronavirus news and the upcoming holidays, WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes was joined by Dr. David Hamer, professor of global health and medicine at the Boston University School of Public Health and School of Medicine.