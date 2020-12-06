CommonHealth
Putting The Coronavirus Case Numbers Into Perspective05:18Play
For the past three days, the state has reported more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases per day, and estimates more than 54,000 people in the state are infected right now.
For Weekend Edition, WBUR's Sharon Brody talked to Dr. Paul Sax, clinical director of the division of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital to help put the new numbers into perspective.
This segment aired on December 6, 2020.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
