Fewer families are choosing burials for deceased loved ones and opting instead for cremation. It’s a funerary trend that is helping to forge a link between the Catholic Church and the solar industry.

If you picture a solar field, what do you see? Probably a large open space. Flat and dry without too many trees and with lots of sunlight.

Now think about a cemetery. Swap out those solar panels for gravestones and the locations suddenly have a lot in common. So why not combine the two?

“We’re not going to be putting solar panels over existing gravestones. That’s not something that’s going to be happening,” said Will Herchel, CEO of Verogy, a Hartford-based solar developer.

Still, he said the solar industry needs to get creative.

“There’s a lot of rooftops that are available and there’s a lot of rooftops that aren’t available," Herchel said. “The amount of solar and renewable energy … that we have to put out there is so significant that you need to take a look at all comers.”

So Herchel and his team started looking at unused cemetery plots.

We recently met up at one in Torrington: an array his company had just built on land owned by the Catholic Cemeteries Association of the Archdiocese of Hartford.

It’s about 7,000 solar panels sitting on a dozen acres. And, no, none of the panels are over tombstones. In fact, Bryan Fitzgerald, Verogy’s director of development, said the array and the cemetery are totally separate.

“You have a good bit of forest in between the cemetery and the solar farm. You cannot see the solar farm from the cemetery. You can’t see the cemetery from the solar farm,” he said.

Verogy CEO Will Herschel and Bryan Fitzgerald, director of development, stand next to a field of solar panels they developed on unused cemetery land in Torrington. (Joe Amon/Connecticut Public)

Solar energy has amped up production in recent years as costs have dropped and the state has eyed aggressive renewable energy targets.

Meanwhile, the funeral industry is also undergoing a major shift: Fewer families are burying their loved ones.

“Cremation has steadily increased over the years, and it seems like it will continue to increase,” said David MacDonald, president of the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association.

MacDonald said 2020 was an awful year for funeral directors. Statistics from the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner show that the impact of COVID-19 meant thousands of additional cremations compared to the prior year.

But the shift from fewer burials to more cremations dates back long before the pandemic.