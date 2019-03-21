College Admissions Scandal Troubles Disadvantaged Students

For young people battling long odds of getting to and through college, the allegations that wealthy parents cheated and lied in order to get their kids in to elite universities are still rankling — and raising fundamental questions of fairness.

Just a few years ago, José Larios was one of those students. Born in Jamaica, Queens, the son of Honduran immigrants, he became the first student from his high school to get into Harvard in 2016.

By now a junior studying education, Larios doesn't have many illusions about how the admissions system works.

"Wealth is extremely influential in college access," Larios said. "Like, if you come from a well-off family in, say, Beverly Hills, odds are you've heard of college. You've heard of the SAT, the ACT. Your child, from a very young age, has that as an expectation. That is huge."

The news of the admissions scandal caught Larios by surprise for that very reason. Famous families resorting to bribes and fraud — it felt like overkill.

"How somebody could be extremely advantaged already, and then decide, 'Let me actually break the law — break the system more than it already is — and commit fraud' — that is shocking to me," Larios said.

Walking across campus, Larios explained that he didn't have those same advantages growing up in Queens. He remembered having to explain his SAT prep books to his parents. And so he sought out help elsewhere, using his student MetroCard to seek out tutors and non-profit organizations like Let's Get Ready and the College Access Leadership Institute at N.Y.U.

They taught him some of the hard truths about higher education, like that only about 10 percent of low-income, first-generation students graduate from college within six years.

But Larios — a former wrestler and captain of Harvard's boxing club — said he's always loved to fight. He's gotten to college, and to junior year, through hard work, talent and a little luck. But he also gives a lot of credit to those programs designed to expand college access for people like him.

Those programs don't just demystify financial aid or offer test prep. They give students from low-income backgrounds a place to strategize, celebrate and vent.

And now, students in those programs are raising questions of fairness raised by last week's indictments.

Kathrine Mott, the CEO of Let's Get Ready, which offers free college counseling and SAT prep to low-income students in the Northeast, said candor about college admissions is a frustrating task for organizations like hers. Students at Let's Get Ready are "overwhelmingly ... talented, ambitious, hungry to be successful," Mott said. "But they don’t have access to all of the resources."

Last week's revelations, Mott said, give us an accidental "opportunity" to discuss the ways in which college admissions remains a flawed meritocracy — though, she added, resources like Let's Get Ready can help correct for some of the inequity.

There are public versions of college-prep programs — including GEAR UP, a national initiative designed to put low-income students on track to enter college. At East Boston High School, GEAR UP's outgoing seniors have their own questions about the scandal and its meaning.