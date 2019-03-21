The bombshell college admission scandal is putting a microscope on the pressure many parents feel to get their kids into college.

The cheating and the large amounts of money the parents involved in the scandal allegedly used to secure their children's spots leaves other parents without those privileges wondering how they can help their kids overcome yet another obstacle.

Bob Oakes talked to a few of these parents in a roundtable discussion for Morning Edition: Keri Rodrigues, of Medford, and Rodolfo Aguilar, of Hyde Park, are both members of Massachusetts Parents United, an education advocacy organization. Laurene Trio, of Medford, is a special ed teacher.