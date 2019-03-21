Support the news

Three Local Parents Talk About The College Admissions Scandal07:27
March 21, 2019
From left: Laurene Trio of Medford, Keri Rodrigues of Medford and Rodolfo Aguilar of Hyde Park speak with Bob Oakes in the studio. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
The bombshell college admission scandal is putting a microscope on the pressure many parents feel to get their kids into college.

The cheating and the large amounts of money the parents involved in the scandal allegedly used to secure their children's spots leaves other parents without those privileges wondering how they can help their kids overcome yet another obstacle.

Bob Oakes talked to a few of these parents in a roundtable discussion for Morning Edition: Keri Rodrigues, of Medford, and Rodolfo Aguilar, of Hyde Park, are both members of Massachusetts Parents United, an education advocacy organization. Laurene Trio, of Medford, is a special ed teacher.

This segment aired on March 21, 2019.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

