Support the news

No Consensus Reached During Education Funding Hearing On Beacon Hill02:38
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
March 22, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
The Massaschusetts State House (Emmanuel Huybrechts/Flickr)
The Massaschusetts State House (Emmanuel Huybrechts/Flickr)

Atop Beacon Hill on Monday, politicians, parents and even professional athletes agreed on the urgent need to improve opportunities for Massachusetts' poorest students.

But they weren't able to agree on how to split the bill.

WBUR Reporter Max Larkin joined All Things Considered to report on the hearing.

This segment aired on March 22, 2019.

Related:

Max Larkin Twitter Reporter
Max Larkin is a multimedia reporter for Edify, WBUR's education vertical.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news