Edify
Support the news
No Consensus Reached During Education Funding Hearing On Beacon Hill02:38Play
Atop Beacon Hill on Monday, politicians, parents and even professional athletes agreed on the urgent need to improve opportunities for Massachusetts' poorest students.
But they weren't able to agree on how to split the bill.
WBUR Reporter Max Larkin joined All Things Considered to report on the hearing.
This segment aired on March 22, 2019.
Related:
Max Larkin Reporter
Max Larkin is a multimedia reporter for Edify, WBUR's education vertical.
+Join the discussion
Support the news