Why Is College Enrollment Declining? A Look At The State And U.S.

College enrollment is dropping both nationally and in the state of Massachusetts, and community college are especially struggling.

According to the National Clearinghouse Research Center, enrollment in the two-year schools dropped more than 3% across the country last year compared to 2017.

The state's Department of Higher Education estimates those drop-offs were even steeper in Massachusetts — with enrollment dipping more than 4%.

Michael Horn, a higher education writer for the Lexington-based Christensen Institute, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about what's causing the downturn.