'Fight Or Die': When Students And Educators Are On The Front Lines Of School Safety

Just like a fire drill, students and teachers routinely practice what to do if an armed intruder enters their school.

Some students and teachers across the country are being told to fight back. And that's happened in recent weeks, when two students — one in high school, and one in college — died lunging at gunmen.

The type of training students receive can vary from district to district, and by age group.

At the Farmington River Regional School, an elementary school in Otis in western Massachusetts, principal and superintendent Thomas Nadolny recently got on the intercom.

“The school will now be conducting a lockdown drill,” he announced. “Please go into lockdown mode at this time. This is just a drill. Thank you.”

Inside a sixth-grade classroom, teacher Jamie Foster moved quickly, turning off lights and locking the door. He was all business as he directed students.

“Crouch in that corner, please,” he said.

Next, Foster pulled the shades. The idea was not to be seen — or heard.

“Hey, guys, guys — nice and quietly, right? Not a sound,” he said.

For a long two-and-a-half minutes, students clumped together on the floor in the pitch dark, mostly quiet.

Then, all of a sudden, it was over, as a state police officer entered the classroom.

State and local police and educators discuss a recent safety drill at Farmington River Regional School in Otis, Massachusetts. (Nancy Eve Cohen/NEPR)

“Hello, police department! Lockdown drill,” trooper Andrew Canata called out as he unlocked the classroom door. “Hello, my friends. Good job. It’s a drill. Thank you all for being so well-behaved and quiet, and for being such good listeners.”

Canata, who leads drills like this in Berkshire and Hampden counties, gave the kids some pointers.

“See how she is crouching, or he’s standing, one or the other? We want to be in a position so we can move. OK?” he said.

Move — so they can run, if necessary.

Another safety measure: making it harder to get inside a school building.

Since last year, Mohawk Trail Regional School in Shelburne Falls has added another layer of locked doors. That means more layers of protection, says superintendent Michael Buoniconti, who served in the military for 29 years.