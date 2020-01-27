'I Wanted To Talk About It Forever': Two Hearts And A Moment Of Clarity

Elizabeth Co admits that school was definitely not her thing as a kid. She preferred books and daydreaming over paying attention in class.

"There was no subject that really stuck out to me," she said. "I was really not a spectacular student at all."

But when she took her first high school biology class, everything changed. For one, she had a supportive teacher who, for the first time, acted as an academic mentor. But Co said what really attracted her to the subject was all of the lessons on the human body. She became obsessed with processes like cellular respiration and developed the beginnings of what she called a "crush" on the heart.

"It is just so elegantly structured," said Co. "It's exquisitely simple and yet so very effective."

Like a lot of students who have an interest in biology, Co started college thinking she'd become a doctor. She enrolled at Mount Holyoke College as a pre-med major but quickly realized it wasn't going to be a good fit. She said that moment of clarity came during a meeting with other pre-med students who were talking about why they wanted to be a doctor.

"I was like well, gosh, I really, really don't like sick people at all. So I thought maybe I'll be a pathologist and all of my patients would be dead," she laughed. "But I couldn't quite see myself dealing with snot, for example."

Searching For The Right Career

Co remembered feeling a little lost after that revelation. She tried following other paths, like becoming a high school biology teacher, but nothing felt right. But even though she felt like she was floundering, her passion for the human body remained constant.

"I mean, plants are cool, but for me, it was always bodies," she said.