How Will College Students Impact Coronavirus Spread In Mass.
The positive coronavirus test rate is hovering at record lows in Massachusetts. But with college students returning to the Boston area, it's not clear how long this low infection rate will last.
Dr. David Hamer, a professor of global health and medicine at Boston University and an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss.
This segment airs on August 24, 2020. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Wilder Fleming Political Producer
Wilder Fleming is a political producer at WBUR, focused on the path to November 2020.
