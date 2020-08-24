Edify Edify

How Will College Students Impact Coronavirus Spread In Mass.

August 24, 2020
The positive coronavirus test rate is hovering at record lows in Massachusetts. But with college students returning to the Boston area, it's not clear how long this low infection rate will last.

Dr. David Hamer, a professor of global health and medicine at Boston University and an infectious disease specialist at Boston Medical Center, joined WBUR's Morning Edition to discuss.

This segment airs on August 24, 2020. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

