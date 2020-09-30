With More Districts Remote Or Hybrid, Catholic Schools See New Families Enroll

St. Peter’s Catholic School in Cambridge is busier this fall than it’s been years.

At a drop-off one recent morning, one-by-one kids in blue and green plaid uniforms say goodbye to their parents and head inside. The parents and kids here seem excited to be back in this routine. Most have their masks on as soon as they get out of their cars, but a few need some gentle reminders.

"Hey buddy, I need you to pull up your mask before you get inside," Principal Pat Boyden whispers to one student as he approaches the door.

About 180 kids are enrolled at St. Peter's School this fall, and a third of them are new to the school. Boyden says most of those families were drawn in because this school and most of the Catholic schools in the area are offering 100% in-person learning this fall.

"I think for a lot of students, particularly only child households, just being able to be around other kids again has been so important," explains Boyden. "And parents just love that we’re building community."

Students enter St. Peter School at the start of the day. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

That was true for Megan Litvinenko and her family.

"It felt like a really great fit for us," she says.

When Litvinenko moved to Cambridge a couple of months ago, she started to enroll her two kids in Cambridge Public Schools, but was disappointed that they wouldn’t be able to be in school every day this fall.

"It felt too influx for us," she says. "That's why we decided to go the private route this year."

Litvinenko acknowledges that just being able to afford the $7,000 tuition per child at St. Peter's is a huge privilege, but she’s grateful to have it right now. She explains her daughter's anxiety has improved since she started school and began interacting with other kids her age again.

"Her hands have been twitching for months. And it's stopped," she explains.

For Litvinenko, the priority was stability. Her family is Catholic, but the religious education at the school wasn’t really part of her decision.

Enrollment in Catholic schools in Boston and nationwide has been steadily dropping since the 60s. Shortly after the pandemic hit, enrollment dropped by about 5,000 students — or 16 percent. The Archdiocese closed nine diocesan schools. But in July, things changed.