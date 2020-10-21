Edify
Marty Walsh On The Decision To Move Boston Schools To Remote Learning03:27Play
Boston is rolling back its school reopening. Classes will return to fully remote learning after positive cases of coronavirus continued to tick upward.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh joined WBUR's All Things Considered to discuss the decision.
This segment aired on October 21, 2020.
Sharon Brody News Anchor
Sharon Brody is the voice of WBUR's weekend mornings. On Saturdays and Sundays, she anchors the news for Weekend Edition and other popular programs.
