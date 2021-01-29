The Jan. 14 arrest of MIT professor Gang Chen — on charges that he concealed his ties to China — has cut deep on his home campus.

More than 200 faculty colleagues have signed an open letter in support of Chen, saying that the charges are out of proportion with the offense and will do harm to science and the open university.

Prof. Yoel Fink organized the push for that letter. He described his relationship with Chen is more professional than friendly; Fink works in materials engineering, while Chen studied nanotechnology in another department. But Fink thought highly of him all the same.

“I knew Gang to be a very prominent scientist, a really awesome educator, and a very central member of our community," he said.

Fink said he was aghast as he reviewed the federal complaint filed against Chen earlier this month.

“Most of the time, the more you read, the more you understand. In this case, the more I read of that complaint, the less I understood,” Fink said.

Chen stands accused of failing to report professional and financial ties to Southern University of Science and Technology — or SUSTech — a public university in Shenzhen, China, even as he sought, and was awarded, grants from U.S. federal agencies.

Fink said the life of a research lead involves a great deal of paperwork, and he could easily accept that Chen — like himself, or most other colleagues — is capable of clerical errors. But those errors can be adequately addressed with revisions and fines, rather than with the charge of ‘wire fraud’ now facing Chen, according to Fink.

“The issue we have is bringing the legal machinery developed to deal with organized crime — like wire fraud — into this arena of normal mistakes that normal people make, you’re going to create significant damage,” Fink said.