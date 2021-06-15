For Some Rural Students, Taking More AP Courses Means More Online Learning

Skyleigh D’Ambrosia, 17, loves learning about science. She’s taken pretty much every science class available at her high school in the western Massachusetts town of Athol.

"I want to be a doctor when I’m older," she said. "So those are just kind of important classes."

D’Ambrosia wanted to take Advanced Placement (AP) chemistry and AP biology in the fall. At first it didn’t seem like her plan to take these college level courses was going to pan out because her school doesn’t always have the resources to offer a wide variety of advanced science classes. But then she heard that her district is trying something new: some AP science classes will be offered online. D'Ambrosia had mixed feelings about that.

"I’m not going to lie, I was kind of mad," she said. "I was looking forward to having more classes with our science staff. But I guess if there’s not enough kids interested, then it works."

Officials at Athol High School typically need about eight students to express interest in an AP course to justify the resources and the teacher's time.

"It’s kind of got to make sense for us to allocate a teacher," explained David King, the principal of Athol High School. He says certain subjects like AP literature and statistics draw enough students pretty regularly. But most others don’t.

"It really is a puzzle trying to plug everything together," said King. He explained that he and his staff have to balance priorities like keeping class sizes small for freshman and sophomores with things like offering AP classes.

Limited budgets are part of the issue, and so is staffing. It’s been hard for the Athol-Royalston Regional School District to find teachers who are qualified to teach advanced science classes. King thinks the school’s rural location in western Massachusetts has a lot to do with that.

"I think people plug us in and see that we’re going to be an hour [or more] commute and that’s something that doesn’t lead us to have a lot of candidates," he said.

Which is why King was mostly excited when he heard about a new state program that would give districts access to virtual AP classes.

"I see it as an opportunity to get our students exposed to as many courses as a larger school east or west of us would have," said King.