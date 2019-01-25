Support the news

Warren's Tax Plan Would Aim At The Ultra-Wealthy04:53
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 25, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is pitching a wealth tax as she considers a run for president. She said Thursday night on MSNBC that under her plan, taxes would go up 2 percent for people who have more than $50 million, and 3 percent for people who have more than $1 billion.

Tufts University political science professor Jeff Berry joined Morning Edition to talk about it.

This segment aired on January 25, 2019.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news