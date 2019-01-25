WBUR News
Support the news
Warren's Tax Plan Would Aim At The Ultra-Wealthy04:53Play
Sen. Elizabeth Warren is pitching a wealth tax as she considers a run for president. She said Thursday night on MSNBC that under her plan, taxes would go up 2 percent for people who have more than $50 million, and 3 percent for people who have more than $1 billion.
Tufts University political science professor Jeff Berry joined Morning Edition to talk about it.
This segment aired on January 25, 2019.
+Join the discussion
Support the news