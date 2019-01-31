Bill Belichick owns a NFL record for a head coach, with 5 Super Bowl wins. He'll look to extend that record on Sunday, when he leads the Patriots against the L.A. Rams at Super Bowl LIII.

But his winning legacy is controversial: he's been accused of cheating and he's known for having a testy relationship with the press. The recent biography, "Belichick," by Ian O'Connor, examines his career and shines a light on a different side of the legendary coach.

O'Connor, also senior writer for EPSN.com, joined Morning Edition from Atlanta, where the Super Bowl will be played on Sunday.