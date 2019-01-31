Support the news

Biography Of Bill Belichick Examines His Record Career05:47
January 31, 2019
Bill Belichick owns a NFL record for a head coach, with 5 Super Bowl wins. He'll look to extend that record on Sunday, when he leads the Patriots against the L.A. Rams at Super Bowl LIII.

But his winning legacy is controversial: he's been accused of cheating and he's known for having a testy relationship with the press. The recent biography, "Belichick," by Ian O'Connor, examines his career and shines a light on a different side of the legendary coach.

 

O'Connor, also senior writer for EPSN.com, joined Morning Edition from Atlanta, where the Super Bowl will be played on Sunday.

This segment aired on January 31, 2019.

