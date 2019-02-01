WBUR News
Patriots Could Make History On Sunday04:24Play
History is on the line Sunday when the New England Patriots take on the L.A. Rams for Super Bowl LIII. If they win, the Pats will tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl victories for a franchise, with six.
Can the Pats earn their second super bowl ring in three years? Mike Reiss of ESPN.com joined Morning Edition to talk about the big game.
This segment aired on February 1, 2019.
