Support the news

Scoring A Single Touchdown, Patriots Fought A Defensive Battle To Defeat Rams

February 04, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
New England Patriots' Sony Michel (26) dives over the goal line for a touchdown in front of Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton (58) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)MoreCloseclosemore
New England Patriots' Sony Michel (26) dives over the goal line for a touchdown in front of Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton (58) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Just one touchdown was made during Super Bowl 53, scored by New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. The game was quite a defensive battle.

The Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 and are now tied for a record six Super Bowl championships.

ESPN.com's Mike Reiss, who has been helping WBUR follow the Patriots throughout the season, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes from Atlanta to unpack the tense game.

This segment aired on February 4, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news