Scoring A Single Touchdown, Patriots Fought A Defensive Battle To Defeat Rams

Just one touchdown was made during Super Bowl 53, scored by New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. The game was quite a defensive battle.

The Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 and are now tied for a record six Super Bowl championships.

ESPN.com's Mike Reiss, who has been helping WBUR follow the Patriots throughout the season, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes from Atlanta to unpack the tense game.