PHOTOS: The Patriots Celebrate Their 6th Super Bowl Win

The Patriots boarded the duck boats again on Tuesday — a balmy day in Boston — to celebrate Sunday's winning of their sixth Super Bowl trophy.

Hundreds of thousands of joyous, raucous fans packed Boylston Street, along the rolling rally route.

About nine rows back stood Hugo Ibarra, from Cambridge, who explained why he came: "To see the atmosphere here," he said in Spanish. "To see what the Patriots celebration is like."

Standing behind him, with a roommate from the Back Bay, was Annie Kim.

"We weren't able to go to the Sox parade, so when the Pats win, you have to take the day off, and you take time to go," Kim said.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady lifts the Lombardi trophy above his head as the rolling rally heads down Boylston Street on Tuesday. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Police asked spectators not to throw beer at the players, but not everyone got the message. Some threw beers to players, who drank them.

Some fans came a long way. Like Kim Hernandez, who said she "flew in from Orlando this morning to go to the Patriots parade. I've been a lifelong Patriots fan."

Commuter trains were packed to capacity on the way in, some skipping stops they were so full. On the way to the parade on a South Shore train, Hernandez met Debbie Stewart and her friends.

"This is on my bucket list," Stewart said. "I've been dying to come to this. I called my sister and we got the thing going, and I'm so happy to be here today."

Text report above by WBUR's Fred Thys. More photos:

A young boy holds up six fingers symbolizing six championships. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Elandon Roberts (52) holds up a sign with ESPN host Max Kellerman with a clown nose as fellow linebackers Dont'a Hightower (54), Kyle Van Noy (53) and Ja'Whaun Bentley (51) enjoy the celebration. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

From left: Patriots Eric Rowe, Jason McCourty and Devin McCourty react to fans. (Elise Amendola/AP)

Bill Belichick waves to the crowd. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Patriots owner Robert Kraft hoists a Lombardi trophy. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Tight ends Dwayne Allen, left, and Rob Gronkowski react to fans. (Elise Amendola/AP)

Fans cheer during the victory parade. (Elise Amendola/AP)

Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) raises his arms to celebrate with the crowd in Copley Square. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)