Beacon Hill Looks For Ways To Help Local Journalism
Massachusetts lawmakers are taking a look at the state of journalism in the commonwealth. Several local outlets, including The Boston Herald, are owned by out-of-state conglomerates or have closed due to financial troubles.
It's led to a proposal for a state commission to help local news outlets stay open, and stay in the community. State Rep. Lori Ehrlich is sponsoring a bill to study the issue, and told Morning Edition what she hopes to accomplish.
This segment aired on February 7, 2019.
