Complaint Filed Against Facebook For Breach Of Users' Personal Health Data

Facebook is under fire for allegedly failing to protect health records of people who join its patient support groups.

A recent complaint filed with the Federal Trade Commission claims Facebook provided misleading information on privacy policies to convince people to give out personal health information.

The site then allegedly failed to report breaches of that data and ignored requests to fix the problem.

David Harlow, one of the complaint filers and principal of Newton-based health care law and consulting firm The Harlow Group, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss the complaint.