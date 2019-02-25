Support the news

Complaint Filed Against Facebook For Breach Of Users' Personal Health Data

February 25, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
The Facebook logo in 2012 is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke, AP file photo)
The Facebook logo in 2012 is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke, AP file photo)

Facebook is under fire for allegedly failing to protect health records of people who join its patient support groups.

A recent complaint filed with the Federal Trade Commission claims Facebook provided misleading information on privacy policies to convince people to give out personal health information.

The site then allegedly failed to report breaches of that data and ignored requests to fix the problem.

David Harlow, one of the complaint filers and principal of Newton-based health care law and consulting firm The Harlow Group, joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss the complaint.

This segment aired on February 25, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news