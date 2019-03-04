Today's Weather: Snow Ends By 9, Cleanup Begins

A fast-moving storm brought a burst of very heavy snow overnight last night with many areas seeing 10-14 inches. The heavy wet nature of the snow created scattered power outages and plenty of school closings.

By the time you read this all of the snow may be over, as it will be coming to an end by 9 at the latest. It will take a while for the roads to recover, but the mild air will help. Temperatures will get into the 40s, with some sunshine breaking through the clouds as the day goes on.

Heavy snow fell overnight and early Monday in a large swatch from Boston to Connecticut. (Dave Epstein/WBUR)

This is a great day to clean up the snow before things turn quite cold. Temperatures tomorrow will barely make 30 degrees and then we're going to stay in the mid-20s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs today will reach near or even above 40 for a few hours. (Courtesy WeatherBell)

This time of the year the average high temperature should be getting into the lower 40s so staying in the mid-20s is somewhat unusual. Even with temperatures under freezing this week, any darker surfaces that are facing the sun will see some melting. Remember the sun this time of the year is as strong as it would be in early October.

Speaking of the sunshine, this is our final week of Standard Time. We will flip the clocks ahead one hour Saturday night, meaning the sun rise on Sunday morning will be just after 7 a.m., but the sunset will be around 6:45 p.m. Temperatures will moderate towards the weekend. There may be some additional storminess towards Sunday but it's too early to know whether this will be a warm weather system or another wintry one.

Monday: Snow early, then ending by around 9 a.m. Clearing and seasonable. Highs 35-40.

Monday Night: Clear and cold. Lows 15-20.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cold. Highs under 30.

Wednesday and Thursday. Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid-20s.

Friday: Sunny. Highs around 30.