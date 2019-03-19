WBUR News
Support the news
Presidential Candidate Jay Inslee Says Climate Change Should Be America's 'No. 1 Priority'
Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared his bid for the presidency earlier this month by hammering on what he considers the most crucial issue facing the nation and the world: climate change.
"If climate change isn't priority No. 1, it's not gonna get done," Inslee said. "So I am saying this: I am pledging today that if I am given this high honor, I will make fighting climate change the No. 1 priority in the United States of America."
Inslee joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes in-between campaign stops in New Hampshire to talk about how he thinks his one issue platform could capture the imaginations of everyday Americans.
This segment aired on March 19, 2019. Audio will be available soon.
+Join the discussion
Support the news