Presidential Candidate Jay Inslee Says Climate Change Should Be America's 'No. 1 Priority'

Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared his bid for the presidency earlier this month by hammering on what he considers the most crucial issue facing the nation and the world: climate change.

"If climate change isn't priority No. 1, it's not gonna get done," Inslee said. "So I am saying this: I am pledging today that if I am given this high honor, I will make fighting climate change the No. 1 priority in the United States of America."

Inslee joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes in-between campaign stops in New Hampshire to talk about how he thinks his one issue platform could capture the imaginations of everyday Americans.