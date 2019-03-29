Bob Oakes sat down with four conservative voters in New Hampshire to discuss how they see President Trump's job so far on Morning Edition.

Three of these voters approve of Trump: high school biology teacher Leah Wolczko of Manchester; hotelier and professor of marketing and hospitality at the University of New Hampshire Daniel Innis of New Castle; and Doug Jones, a semi-retired cemetery monument preservationist from Penacook. Former chair of the New Hampshire Republican state committee Fergus Cullen is a "never-Trumper."

All four agree that the public should be granted access to the full, unabridged Mueller report.