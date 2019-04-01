Support the news

Tobin Bridge Construction Is Underway, And Likely To Cause Commuter Delays

April 01, 2019
Traffic on the Tobin Bridge going into Boston in February 2015. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is set to begin a two-year construction project on the Tobin Bridge that will mean major traffic delays for Boston commuters.

Repairs begin on Route 1's northbound lanes in Charlestown Monday, with daytime traffic down to just two lanes. Similar construction work will also affect southbound lanes in Chelsea starting next month.

Massachusetts Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to talk about the project.

This segment aired on April 1, 2019. Audio will be available soon.

