2020 Democratic Candidates Give Attention To N.H. Activists' Concerns About PFAS

New Hampshire is at the forefront of a growing national debate over PFAs.

Those are chemicals whose nonstick properties led to widespread use in a variety of products, but which are now contaminating drinking water and are suspected of causing serious health concerns.

Many Democrats campaigning in the 2020 presidential primary in New Hampshire are taking notice of those concerns.

They're using the issue to connect with a highly engaged block of the state's voters, and as Annie Ropeik reports for Morning Edition, the New Hampshire activists are welcoming the attention.

This story is a production of the New England News Collaborative and originally aired on New Hampshire Public Radio.