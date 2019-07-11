What Does Fenway Mean To Boston? New Book Takes A Look At America's Oldest Ballpark

The Boston Red Sox return home to Fenway Park on Thursday night to begin the season's second half.

A fixture in Boston for more than 100 years, Fenway is the country's oldest ballpark. Baseball fans from across the country and the world flock to see Fenway.

Its quirky architecture, its connection to baseball fans and its importance in Boston are all subjects of the book "Ballpark: Baseball in the American City."

The author, Pulitzer Prize-winning architectural writer Paul Goldberger joined WBUR's Morning Edition host Bob Oakes to discuss what Fenway means and says about Boston.