More Than 50,000 Without Power On Cape Cod After Severe Storms
Some 500 utility vehicles were out on Cape Cod on Wednesday morning to continue restoring power after a tornado touched down there the previous day.
The rare weather event knocked out electricity for more than 50,000 customers, some of whom spent the night in a shelter at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School.
WBUR's Callum Borchers reports what he was seeing from the shelter.
This segment airs on July 24, 2019. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Callum Borchers Reporter
Callum covers the Greater Boston business community for Bostonomix.
