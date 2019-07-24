Support the news

More Than 50,000 Without Power On Cape Cod After Severe Storms

July 24, 2019
A tornado struck Yarmouth just after noon Tuesday. (Courtesy of the town of Yarmouth)
Some 500 utility vehicles were out on Cape Cod on Wednesday morning to continue restoring power after a tornado touched down there the previous day.

The rare weather event knocked out electricity for more than 50,000 customers, some of whom spent the night in a shelter at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School.

WBUR's Callum Borchers reports what he was seeing from the shelter.

